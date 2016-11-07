Hit-run driver reckless, gutless

Here is an open letter to the person who hit our car on Manatee Avenue on the morning of Oct. 20 and ran away with their tail between their legs:
You don’t know me, and I don’t know you, but I know a few things about you. I know you’re a reckless driver who shouldn’t be allowed to pull a little red wagon behind you while you walk. I know you’re a coward for fleeing the scene of an accident where there could have been serious injuries (thank God there was not.)
And I know that you deserve to pay for all of the headache and financial burden you have placed upon my family with your recklessness, but you won’t. Because people like you seldom do the right thing and turn yourselves in. Because people like you are irresponsible and immature, and you don’t deserve to have your driving privileges.
I hope your silver Ford Focus is totaled, and knowing what total pieces of junk they are in general, it probably is. I hope this accident costs you big time, and since you ran away I suspect you have no insurance to bail you out.
What I don’t wish for you is injury. I hope you walked away unscathed. But I hope that you take some time to reflect on what you caused Thursday morning, and do the right thing.
A warm thank you to the first responders who came Thursday morning to our aid, especially the three officers from the Bradenton Police Department, who took their time with a shook-up, totally frazzled driver, and showed compassion and empathy. You have my unfailing gratitude.
Wendy Peavy
Bradenton
