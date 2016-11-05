Sage election advice from Cicero

As our election approaches, we should consider this sage advice attributed to Cicero in 55 B.C. “The budget should be balanced, the treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled, and the assistance to foreign lands should be curtailed, lest Rome become bankrupt. People must again learn to work instead of living on public assistance.”
And also this, from John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Dan Young
Sarasota
