Servia ideal for school board

I am supporting Misty Servia for District 3, Manatee County School Board. She is new to politics but has held numerous leadership positions, works in Manatee County, and her children attend schools within the school district. I commend Ms. Servia for stepping up to run for this office in this difficult political environment.
The incumbent, David Miner, is a lawyer politician. He continues to be divisive and fails the community. It is time for a change. I encourage you to check out the webpage notourwatchdog.com, which compares the two candidates.
District 3 deserves a candidate who will listen, returns phone calls, does not get the school district into frivolous lawsuits, and treats teachers with respect.
I ask for your consideration in voting for Misty Servia, District 3, Manatee County School Board on Nov. 8.
Jim Lee
Bradenton
