Did Comey want to harm Clinton?

I’m ready to scream! More emails. FBI Director James Comey — a stated Republican — now comes out with more emails casting Hillary Clinton into a shadow again and allowing the shrill Republican dialogue to continue. What does Comey say in his brief letter to ONLY Republicans in the Congress:
1. Emails were not To or From Hillary Clinton; 2. They contained information that appeared to be more of what agents already know; 3.They need further scrutiny. Why?
The FBI has a policy of not announcing this type of thing around elections. Well, Comey did not understand or follow that tradition. He was afraid someone would think he was withholding something. What?
They were not written or received by Clinton but in an old computer of Anthony Weiner. Why not say we have to look at more emails but they don’t involve Hillary Clinton because that would be true. Why did he send his letter to only Republicans and why didn’t he inform Hillary of the issue?
Aren’t we all tired of Washington tricksters? Even Paul Ryan said we should stop Hillary’s briefings. Just stop!You all are cheaters and liars.
Susan Fitzpatrick
Bradenton
