Trump: The pathological liar

Donald Trump is a pathological liar. All those who support him are being lied to daily.
Once again, Trump has told his gullible supporters that we are letting people in by the thousands who are not vetted and that we don’t know who they are.
Refugees must first apply to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which collects documents and performs interviews. Less than 1 percent of refugees get approved for relocation.
If they are approved, they are referred to the State Department to begin the vetting process. More information is collected and they are put through security screenings from the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
If the refugee is Syrian, they must go through another layer of security, which includes further checks by a special part of Homeland Security, the USCIS fraud detection and National Security directors. There, interviews with USCIS officers would take place and fingerprints run through biometric databases of the FBI, Homeland Security and Department of Defense.
If all these are passed, health screenings take place. Then refugees are enrolled in cultural orientation classes while information continues to be checked.
This process typically takes 18 to 24 months after applying to the UN. This is the most vigorous vetting anyone has ever faced to enter the U.S.
Donald Trump is trying to instill fear in the gullible supporters that he has.
He has lied about his health records, his tax returns, President Obama’s birth certificate, election fraud (31 cases of voter impersonation in over 1 billion votes) and hundreds of other things, and those who choose to believe him either don’t care about his lies or aren’t smart enough to find out the truth for themselves.
Danny Duncan
Palmetto
