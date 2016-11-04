Servia classy; Miner backers bully voters

I am becoming a frequent contributor to this section, probably because I have depended so much on the Herald to help finalize my ballot choices.
I must say I have been impressed with Misty Servia’s outreach and professionalism, especially under attack. Part of my own research has involved reading letters and articles on this very website. I have also reached out through this very comment section. I got thoughtful, cogent responses from both Misty herself and from her supporters.
Conversely, I have been bullied by Miner’s supporters, who seem to have taken their “dog” metaphors too literally. When I asked for convincing with absolutely no negativity, Misty and her supporters rose to the occasion.
Miner’s supporters seemed unable to stop slinging mud long enough to discuss any issues. They feel a need to argue with everything an undecided voter has to say, and exhibit behavior that would get one kicked out of a biker bar rather than the civility that Misty and her supporters exhibit.
Misty saw one of my posts and reached out to me personally; Miner’s supporters instead tried to harass me into voting a certain way.
Based on behaviors alone, I can say that we do not need more fighting and contention on our school board. I am no longer an undecided voter. I know another junkyard dog that approaches every situation growling and baring teeth is not what our school board needs.
Temperament is a very important part of this very important job. We need to decrease bullying in our schools rather than elect bullies to public office. Give me a refined person with class over a mean watchdog any day. I am now throwing my support behind Misty Servia for school board, someone who fights bullying with class and aplomb.
Laurel Nevans
Holmes Beach
Comments