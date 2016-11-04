Watchdog better than Attack Dog

J.B. Taylor is wrong about the source of the negativity in the District 3 school board race. The following facts are beyond dispute.
Misty Servia, in her pre-primary campaign materials, not only distorted Dave Miner’s record, she attacked the entire school board, featuring a supporter’s quote that the board lacked common sense.
Also, pre-primary, Misty Servia, at a candidate forum, engaged in name calling, referring to Mr. Miner as a “bad dog.” What kind of example is that for our school children in this age of rampant bullying?
After losing the primary by nine points to Miner, Misty Servia used her developer money to erect an attack website against Miner. She used more of her developer money to flood the county with negative campaign signs. Not wanting to be “Swiftboated,” Mr. Miner reluctantly responded with a website disproving Servia’s charges and properly questioning Servia’s almost 80 percent reliance on contributions from developers and their allies.
Seeing that Miner wouldn’t allow her falsehoods to stand unchallenged, Servia doubled-down on negativity and filed two election complaints against Miner, neither of which has any merit.
J.B. Taylor is entitled to his opinion, but not his own facts. Without Miner, there would be a strip mall next to Miller Elementary instead of beloved McKelvey Park. There would be armed private guards, some with criminal records, in our elementary schools.
The “professional standards” investigator who misrepresented his qualifications would still be on the district payroll. The authoritarian former superintendent who polarized our district would still be at the helm. Voters would be facing a dead-on-arrival sales tax extension proposal giving back half of impact fees to the same developers that fund the Servia campaign.
The choice is clear — Watchdog Miner or Attack Dog Servia. I choose Watchdog.
Scott Bassett
Bradenton
