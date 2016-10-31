Letters to the Editor

October 31, 2016 4:46 PM

Trump losing votes over his personality

Donald Trump has continued to say outrageous things and once even said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and people would still vote for him.

Maybe his outrageous statement on his ability to grope women and get away with it has finally crossed a line even for Trump, and people will no longer vote for him.

Trump may be the first presidential candidate to lose not because the people did not like his position on the issues but because they did not like his personality.

Steve Scott

Sarasota

