Clinton failed on global stage

The Trump-Clinton presidential race is as so many presidential elections, bogged down with the minute examination of the candidates and their public position as seen on television. There is a significant difference in their stance on many issues as they portray themselves and their backgrounds.
Both candidates share a high opinion of themselves, however. The United States has had few presidential elections in our life time where the candidates have had so very little real world experience in the international arena with perhaps exception of the last election where the two candidates were so greatly inexperienced that some folks wonder how they were thrust on the international and national stage with scant experience.
We are again faced with candidates who come to the race with little or no impressive command experience. The experience they do have is colorful. However, their experience may lack substance.
Hillary touts a career that has been full of opportunity but short on performance. Few rate her as the best secretary of state in our lifetime.
As secretary of state, Hillary action abandoning Americans under fire in Benghazi resulted in their deaths. But what followed was an even greater failure — by facilitating the overthrow of Libya’s Col. Muammar Gaddafi. The abandoning of Americans and an ally created greater unrest and a more unstable North Africa.
Building bridges with countries and leaders around the world is not the legacy that Hillary left after her short stint as secretary of state. It is unlikely she will suddenly become a world alliance builder as president. She may promise to build bridges but it is more likely she will get more Americans killed as they are left on great battlefields without the benefit of the resources she withdrew in the Middle East.
Russell Moore
Bradenton
