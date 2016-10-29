Manatee County’s sales tax project list lacks new pier

I know every candidate is pushing a “yes” vote on the sales tax!
I have looked at the list of priority projects and I have one question: Where is our fishing pier?
When they closed the pier at Manatee Beach, first it was for repairs. Then they demolished it, but the commission promised us it would be first on the priority list to be funded. Since that time, we’ve gotten cabanas and new bathrooms.
But where is our fishing pier?
I’m sure all Bradenton residents would prefer to see that rebuilt over new lifeguard stands. And do we really need bathrooms at Kingfish ramp?
I know personally I’d be much more likely to vote “yes” on the sales tax if rebuilding the pier at Manatee Public Beach were on the list of projects. I fear all of those promises to rebuild were empty from the start.
Laurel Nevans
Holmes Beach
Comments