Misty Servia’s traits fit Manatee County school board needs

We are voting for Misty Servia for Manatee County School Board, and we ask that you do the same.
In the 15 years that we have been friends with Misty, we have witnessed first-hand her dedication to our community. She has served on numerous boards and civic organizations — such as PACE Center for Girls, Habitat for Humanity, and the Humane Society — not just as a member but as an active participant working hard to make our community a better place. We know that the Manatee County School Board will be a much more productive and harmonious place with Misty.
We have seen first-hand Misty’s dedication to her children and the other children in Manatee County. She has been actively involved throughout all three of her children’s public school careers, volunteering for school events and fundraisers, serving on parent-teacher organizations, and advocating for her own special needs child.
We are concerned with over-testing, and Misty is going to work to end the over-reliance on high-stakes testing. This is going to take diplomacy, excellent communication skills, and a person who thinks before she speaks, all traits that Misty has.
Misty has won awards and professional commendations for her service and innovation. Her experience, from different sides of various issues, brings an expertise and vision to the table that we believe is much needed and unmatched.
As parents of three children of our own who attend Manatee County public schools, we wholeheartedly endorse Misty Servia and ask that you support Misty with your vote. This is a county-wide election, so no matter where you live in Manatee County, your vote for Misty Servia is needed. Thank you.
Matt and Tina Whyte
Bradenton
