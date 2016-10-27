Letters to the Editor

October 27, 2016 4:59 PM

Sky writing on Christian faith comes at special family time

Thank you, sky writer!

On a recent morning when I went out for a walk in Tropical Palms Mobile Home park, I looked up (as I really like looking at the sky). A small plane was sky writing “Jesus Loves U + Saves U = God.”

I saw this one other time while I was out in the middle of June. Both times were very special times in my life pertaining to loved ones.

Today, I had just received a message from our daughter in Kentucky saying her son, our grandson, who is coming home from having served in South Korea, had just landed on American soil. I thank my God for his travel safety. Pray for our military.

Dianne Springer

Bradenton

