Sky writing on Christian faith comes at special family time

Thank you, sky writer!
On a recent morning when I went out for a walk in Tropical Palms Mobile Home park, I looked up (as I really like looking at the sky). A small plane was sky writing “Jesus Loves U + Saves U = God.”
I saw this one other time while I was out in the middle of June. Both times were very special times in my life pertaining to loved ones.
Today, I had just received a message from our daughter in Kentucky saying her son, our grandson, who is coming home from having served in South Korea, had just landed on American soil. I thank my God for his travel safety. Pray for our military.
Dianne Springer
Bradenton
Comments