Sentence in child killing a travesty

This letter concerns the brutal murder of little 4-year old Alexander Marr on his birthday. I find it unconscionable that Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll could sentence Trevor Cardarelle to a mere 60 days in jail and then give him credit for time served.
In my opinion, Cardarelle is a murderer and should serve no less than life in prison. Alexander Marr’s so-called mother should be held responsible for allowing his death to happen and should face a long prison sentence herself. There is no doubt that this child was brutally beaten by Trevor Cardarelle and left to die.
In the same edition of the Bradenton Herald was the story about Barron Salazar being given a life sentence for sexually abusing a young girl from Bradenton. I feel that abuse of any kind is wrong and should not be condoned. Certainly, the girl who was sexually abused may suffer psychologically, but she is still alive. With counseling and a lot of support she may recover.
The punishment given for these two different crimes makes no sense whatsoever.
I feel that if Judge Carroll has a law degree, he should be disbarred and also recalled as a judge.
A little 4-year-old child should be enjoying a party on his birthday and not being beaten unmercifully by his mother’s boyfriend, who happens to be a coward of the worst kind. The 60-day jail sentence imposed by Judge Carroll is a travesty of justice and should have never happened. Cardarelle should be in prison for the rest of his life.
Jim Robinson
Bradenton
