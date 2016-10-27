Issue questions for Trump, Clinton

Rather than hearing about emails, Trump’s view of women and insults back and forth, I’d be interested in the candidates’ views on the following:
Considering the increased number of earthquakes in Texas, an area not known for them, should fracking regulations be increased at both the state and federal levels?
Should one international law be applied to the use of armed drones?
Waterboarding has been outlawed in the United States. Defend or oppose its use in the future.
Edward Snowden is being held under the Espionage Act of 1917, which does not permit him to defend himself. Should the act be updated?
Nancy Holguin
Bradenton
