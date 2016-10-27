Vote out Rubio, Buchanan over obstructionism

1:09 High school football Week 9 preview - Bayshore at DeSoto County Pause

1:27 High school football Week 9 preview - Bradenton Christian at Canterbury

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

1:16 Florida Maritime Museum Mission: preserve Cortez history

2:10 What to do if you're stopped by police while carrying a concealed weapon

2:15 Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive