Vote out Rubio, Buchanan over obstructionism

With all the hype and constant attention on the race for president, we may be missing the “elephant in the room.” People have a right to be angry that government is not working. It is not answering the wants and needs of the people.
Why did it take seven months to get funding to combat the Zika virus? Why is Congress unwilling to support Social Security? Why do we only have a budget up through December?
Why are we lacking money for infrastructure projects and the jobs that go with them? Why does Congress refuse to take any action to quell the mass shootings or address global warming or fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court? Obstructionism by the Republican Congress is to blame for all of this.
With all the hype over the presidential campaign, we have lost sight of the opportunity each one of us has to end this obstructionism. We need to vote out of office those who are holding us back.
Marco Rubio has said repeatedly that he doesn’t like being a senator. He has missed a record number of votes. And he is our representative of the Senate/Republican obstructionism. We need to remove him from office and elect Patrick Murphy to the Senate.
Vern Buchanan says he supports our needs, yet his presence in the House enables the Republican obstructionism that keeps government from working for us. Let’s do our part to end the roadblocks by electing Jan Schneider to take his place.
In our representative democracy we get one and only one opportunity, every two years, to exercise control over our government. Throughout their terms in office, both Marco Rubio and Vern Buchanan have been unresponsive if not resistant to our wants and needs. Now is the time to remove them from office.
James Frazier
Bradenton
Comments