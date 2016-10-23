Beware of Trump’s stance on Supreme Court justices

When you consider future Supreme Court justices and a future vice president when voting, please know that Trump’s hero, Antonin Scalia, was no friend of racial minorities and LGBT people, and Mike Pence is no friend of LGBT people.
Trump said, “Justice Scalia was a remarkable person and a brilliant Supreme Court Justice, one of the best of all time. I would really use (him) as the model. I thought Scalia was terrific.”
Scalia ruled in 2003 that states can outlaw homosexuality and sodomy. He equated gays with child abusers and murderers. He said torture is not contrary to the constitution. Scalia opposed blacks enrolling into the University of Texas and struck down key provisions of the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act, claiming “racial entitlement.”
Scalia got his “news” from AM talk radio host Rush Limbaugh. Scalia agreed with state’s rights that met his principles, but hypocritically overrode state’s rights, reverting to federal supremacy when issues were against his principles.
Trump wants to use Scalia as a “model” for future Supreme Court justices. As for LGBT rights, future conservative Supreme Court justices modeled after Scalia as well as a future VP Pence will work diligently to eradicate all progress made for the LGBT population in the last eight years.
Pence also believes “global warming is a myth.” Trump is a climate change denier, claiming “global warming is a hoax.”
Please realize that by voting for Trump, you are essentially voting away the rights of racial minorities, the rights of LGBT people and the rights of women. You are also potentially voting away scientific intelligence and decades of scientific evidence in favor of irrational religious ideology coupled with favoritism of the filthy rich.
Gerrard Wilbur
Bradenton
