Buffoon in Oval Office better than lying crook

As a life long registered Republican I have always been proud of my voting record. I am proud to say I used my brain to vote with, which means I did not always vote Republican, I voted who I thought would be the best for our country, state, city.
But now Democrats and Republicans have a dilemma: Our choices are between a complete buffoon and a lying crook.
So I will tell you, I voted for the buffoon because when he screws up, Congress will impeach him; but Clinton has proven that she can make the Mafia Don (Teflon Don) John Gotti look like a Boy Scout and you wouldn’t be able to impeach her (even if she gets indicted) if you had every lawyer from Morgan and Morgan working on the case; and please, all you defenders of her, open your eyes and be honest with yourselves.
Tom O’Brien
Bradenton
