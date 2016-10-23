Letters to the Editor

October 23, 2016 5:42 PM

Buffoon in Oval Office better than lying crook

As a life long registered Republican I have always been proud of my voting record. I am proud to say I used my brain to vote with, which means I did not always vote Republican, I voted who I thought would be the best for our country, state, city.

But now Democrats and Republicans have a dilemma: Our choices are between a complete buffoon and a lying crook.

So I will tell you, I voted for the buffoon because when he screws up, Congress will impeach him; but Clinton has proven that she can make the Mafia Don (Teflon Don) John Gotti look like a Boy Scout and you wouldn’t be able to impeach her (even if she gets indicted) if you had every lawyer from Morgan and Morgan working on the case; and please, all you defenders of her, open your eyes and be honest with yourselves.

Tom O’Brien

Bradenton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison, Kansas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos