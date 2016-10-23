Voters should conduct due diligence about candidates

Voters in Manatee County should do their due diligence when voting for candidates.
The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections site is convenient to access and has backgrounds, goals and other information on each candidate: www.votemanatee.com.
One should learn about candidates in each race and not be swayed by remarks from just one.
Ignore the number of signs on the roads. Developers own most of the land and have their candidate of choice sign on their property. Especially with the Manatee County Commission District No. 7 race, Messrs. Pat Neal and Carlos Beruff have accommodated their chosen candidate, Mrs. Betsy Benac.
Voters beware of PAC groups, run by developers, mailing out misrepresentations of candidates. Always call your candidate to get their opinion on various topics. Don’t let these attack mailings influence your decision.
As to the referendums, Forward Manatee is Nos. 6 and 7 with mailings and signs on those amendments. This push on the sales and infrastructure taxes indicates to me that it is to make up for funds not allocated wisely and not collected from impact fees. Do not throw good dollars after bad. The county appears to be fiscally irresponsible and we cannot trust them to do the right thing.
Vote NO on Referendums 6 and 7.
Constitutional amendment No. 1 is supported by the utilities under the title of Consumers for Smart Solar. Nothing can be farther from the truth. Citizens will lose all control of a majority of options that the market offers. The utilities are designing their profits; nothing can come in or go out. Vote NO on Amendment 1.
Carefully read about amendments 2, 3 and 5 before voting.
The most important thing you can do for yourself and citizens of this county is VOTE.
Barbara A. Angelucci
Bradenton
