October 22, 2016 3:48 PM

Clinton followed Reagan model on money for speeches

Among other false and misleading accusations made by Clinton in the last debate was about a $100,000 New York Times advertisement, paid for by Trump, about Ronald Reagan. Before I go further we all know that Reagan stood up to Russia and ended the Cold War.

But too many people forget that Ronald Reagan negotiated a trade agreement that allowed Japan to export to America millions of cars. After Reagan left office, he went to Japan and made several speeches. After that speech Japan wrote Reagan a check for $2 million. That was a nice pay-off for the trade agreement. The Clintons learned how to play the game.

Daniel Wiggins

Ellenton

