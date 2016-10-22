Manatee County commission candidate David Zaccagnino: sensible, pragmatic, experienced

David Zaccagnino is the best qualified candidate for District 3, County Commission. Unlike Mr. Yes, with all the developer contributions, or Mr. No, who says he’ll say no to developers, it is time to look for smart solutions to our growth, infrastructure and budget problems.
One of the problems when a new member joins a board or organization is the ramp-up time it takes to find out how things work, who to turn to for answers. David has attended countless meetings of these organizations: Board of Island Elected Officials, Island Transportation Planning Organization, Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, Manatee County Citizens Financial Advisory Board, the Council of Governments, County Emergency Operations, City of Holmes Beach Commission for nine years, COHB Parks and Beautification, COHB Police Pension Board, liaison with State DOT, the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, Manatee Board of County Commissioners, and meetings of area city commissions as well as local school and fraternal organizations.
David can hit the ground running, working for us from day one. His networking with officials at every level allows him to know which local, county or state officials to contact for constituent issues or problems as they develop.
He is sensible and pragmatic and has proven to be fiscally responsible. He looks for smart solutions and settlements on issues for long-term improvements.
David is a family man, married with three children, working to improve the quality of life throughout our community. He will continue to be a steward of the environment for his family and yours.
Haven’t we had enough with litmus-test politicians; yes, yes, yes or no, no, no every time they speak out or vote? Is it not time we elect a representative who will provide us with real common-sense improvements for our complex problems?
Andy Sheridan
Holmes Beach
