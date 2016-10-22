Kudos to Bradenton police officer for helping homeless family

Concerning the Bradenton police officer’s effort to help a homeless family:
When I read such an awesome story as this one, it makes my day. A police officer having compassion for a family and he also recognized that they seemed to have a problem.
Officer Jason Nuttall, a police officer who works in the area along 14th Street West, observed these people and they seemed to be having some sort of problem. This is why it is very important that officers know the area that they work in. They can tell if something is suspicious.
Yes, officer Nuttall was a good judge of character; he went above and beyond the call of duty. Great job, officer Nuttall!
Thank you for not only being a police officer, but also an awesome citizen. You may never know how happy you, and the other officer and the community, made this family. I hope I get a chance to meet you.
Josephine Hall
Sarasota
