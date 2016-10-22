Manatee County Realtors support half-cent sales tax referendums

People may ask why the Realtor® Association of Sarasota and Manatee is championing the passage of Manatee County ballot items No. 6 and No. 7?
The answer is simple — our members are championing for a better Manatee County to live, work and play. We are championing for our clients, whether residential or commercial, who are searching for their ideal place to live and work. We are championing for our kids who deserve quality schools and for our families who want to visit quality libraries and parks and drive on safe roads.
The residents of Manatee County can accomplish this, and much more, by voting YES on ballot items Nos. 6 and 7. Your local Realtors® support this and hope you will as well!
Linda Formella, 2016 President, Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee
Bradenton
