School District, Manatee County need Misty Servia on school board

It is with excitement that we endorse Misty Servia for Manatee County School Board. We have known Misty and her family for years; we have worked with her on many nonprofits and have the honor of calling her a friend.
Misty has always been involved with helping the children in Manatee County. We know her capabilities, integrity and work ethic. She is so good at working and finding solutions to accomplish whatever the need is.
Don and I know that Misty is running for Manatee School Board for the right reasons, i.e. to rebuild the trust between the school board and citizens of Manatee County. She wants to listen more and talk less, to deliberate issues and make the right decision the first time!
Most of all Misty wants to help our kids get a better education; that is the most important issue, they must be the first priority. It is imperative that changes to local policies at the school level be done to attract and retain good teachers.
Misty Servia has served in leadership positions for decades in Manatee County, which demonstrates her commitment to our community. We need her now to help move our school district forward. That is why almost three years ago I was hoping that Misty Servia would run for school board, and when she announced my husband and I were first in line to offer our support.
Please vote for helping our children. We need to stop the drama and politics and work to help our children get a better education. We need Misty Servia!
County Commissioner Vanessa and Don Baugh
Lakewood Ranch
Comments