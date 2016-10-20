David Zaccagnino will be a problem-solver as Manatee County commissioner

I attended a Holmes Beach Commission meeting in which a developer was seeking a variance and a zoning change. The rest of the commission was negative and antagonistic, leading to the rep threatening legal action.
After the formal meeting, I overheard David Zaccagnino approach the rep, “I think I know of an available location where you could do your project without a variance or hearing. Give me a call. If it works, we can save both the city and your client a lot of hassle and expenses.”
The developer withdrew the request and litigation was avoided.
The next week, he helped a family displaced by developers to find affordable housing on the island. In my opinion, this exemplifies an effective commissioner. David just stepped up and solved an issue with little fanfare or publicity. He just quietly did his job.
That is why I support the Herald’s endorsement of Zaccagnino for County Commission, District 3. We need a solution-oriented rep who just gets the job done without necessarily seeking public credit, and who saves the taxpayers money by recommending cost-effective, appropriate solutions.
Why gear up for battle when it is just as easy to help? No, this is not “being in the developers’ pockets,” but rather is protecting the constituents’ pocketbooks. It is clear that the Herald was 100 percent correct with their endorsement.
Laurel Nevans
Holmes Beach
