Attack on Bradenton Police Dept. looks political

I am writing this letter because of an article that was in the Bradenton Herald concerning the Bradenton Police Department and the NAACP. The report talked about traffic tickets and how black constituents were being given more traffic tickets than white constituents.
I used to belong to the NAACP, and I never remembered someone addressing traffic tickets; if a person was given a ticket, he paid, or if they felt like they were wronged, they would take it to court. I mean we have a lot of problems in this city; this year, there has been 310 autopsies in Manatee County, and it is just October. Six schools closed this year, four were older and two new ones.
Manatee County is the drug capital of Florida, and you people are talking about traffic tickets.
There are a lot of nice policemen. It is the one or two who make the other ones look bad.
This has election all over it. You should be ashamed; you are a group that should be neutral during election time.
Anyway, I want to take the time right now to thank the Bradenton Police Department for the fine job you all are doing. Thank you.
Delouis Simmons
Bradenton
Comments