County sales tax request unfair

Let me make sure I have this right. Marriott, one of the biggest and most successful hotel chains in the world, is going to build a $17 million hotel in Bradenton and the development agreement finalized by the Bradenton City Council gives them a 15-year relief from taxes, offers them the ground floor of a proposed new parking garage, and agrees that the city will improve lighting and streetscaping along the project site.
Meanwhile, I am being asked to vote “yes” on two sales tax increases — one of which will “fund roadways, sidewalks, intersections, street lights.” As a taxpayer, I have to say this does not sound fair. Count me as an “no” voter on both sales tax increases.
Melvin Ely
Parrish
