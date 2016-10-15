Vote for repeal of Obamacare

Hey, folks, think it through, because when this election is over and all is said and done, whoever is our president will dictate what happens to our personal pocket books.
At the end of this year all of our health insurance rates are going to go up in most states — as much as 60 percent; Arizona has already said their rates will be increased by 65 percent.
This is going to drastically affect employers and employees in this state and our entire country. We have the Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) to thank for this.
For heaven’s sake, think about who you are going to vote for. There is only one way to stop this from happening. Mrs. Clinton has indicated she supports this program. Mr. Trump has said he does not.
Please, everyone get out and vote and think about the smaller picture — your pocket book! — when you do.
Robert A. Wood
Bradenton
Comments