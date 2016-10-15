League of Women Voters supports sales tax referenda

The voters of Manatee County will have to make some tough decisions on election day. The right to vote is a citizen’s only real power in a democracy. It’s also a duty which should not be taken lightly. Vote as if your future depends upon it, because it does.
Along with candidates for office there will be amendments and initiatives for approval or rejection. Two of them ask the voters to approve local sales tax options. One measure will increase the local sales tax by a half cent, to be spent on county infrastructure improvement. The other will allow the continuation of the existing half cent sales tax, to maintain and improve our schools.
The League of Women Voters of Manatee County supports both tax initiatives. Our county has fallen way behind in roads, sidewalks, libraries, parks and public safety. Impact fees have risen, but are limited in how they can be used. The school district has made many improvements using sales tax funds, and its renewal would enable the upgrading of buildings, equipment and technology to continue.
Every county around us has implemented sales tax options, much to their benefit. If both measures are approved, our local sales tax will go from 6.5 percent to 7 percent, matching that of our surrounding counties. The estimated cost to a taxpayer would be $2.50 per month ($5 per household) — about the cost of a cup of coffee.
Sales tax spreads the cost to more payers than other forms of tax. About one third of the funds would come from tourists, who also use our roads, parks and libraries. Most opponents cite mistrust of the decision-makers, due to past mismanagement. To help allay that concern, citizen review committees will be monitoring the projects and expenditures. In the end, unhappiness with elected officials is best addressed at the ballot box, not by cutting local government’s ability to fund its responsibilities.
What it comes down to is what do we, the citizens, want for our county? A no vote will surely mean cuts in services, facilities, and needed projects, and improvements either delayed or not performed. A no vote will not help our economy, create jobs, or give us a high quality of life. We advocate a yes vote, on both sales taxes, for improved transportation, schools, services and safety for our county.
Rosalie Shaffer, President, League of Women Voters of Manatee County
Bradenton
Comments