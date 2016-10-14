Dave Miner above mudslinging

I noticed that Misty Servia, who is running for Manatee County School Board, has now lowered herself to the bottom. Instead of running a campaign on her own qualifications so the people of Manatee County could make an honest decision on her or David Miner, she has decided to wallow in the mud.
She has tried to cause problems at events with David Miner, but he has too much class to lower himself to that level. It is impossible for us, the voting citizens of Manatee County, to stop the mudslinging in the federal arena but we can stop it here in Manatee County. We remember who wallows in the mud when we go to vote!
David Miner’s election signs read, “Dave Watchdog Miner, Watchdog not lapdog.” I have known him for over 25 years and if there are two things I know is that he cannot be bought or intimidated and does whatever he can to help kids. Dave is no puppet or yes man.
He was president of Manatee County Children’s Services and helped bring the first Child Abuse Prevention Program to Manatee County. He attends the school board meetings, goes to high school football games, has been to nearly every school in Manatee County, goes to kids’ school functions and takes the time to listen to teachers. He is a husband, father, veteran, attorney and has lived in Manatee County a long time.
David Miner is someone who will standup and fight for the parents and children in Manatee County; he does not wallow in the mud with cheap campaign signs and tricks!
Bill “Willy” Orr
Bradenton
Comments