Clinton’s remarks worse than Trump’s

Much has been made about Trump’s intemperate remarks. The last blast from 10 years ago, when Trump used vulgar language, has the the Democrats salivating and has shown the cowardice of some of the GOP establishment.
With regards to the remarks, I have heard worse in gyms, locker rooms, golf courses and bars! It is just verbal testosterone!
To me much more foul words were spoken by Hillary when she was questioned about why she didn’t send additional security requested by our ambassador in Libya, and why she did not send immediate aid to those under fire in Benghazi. Her response was “what difference does it make!’
John A. Holcom
Bradenton
