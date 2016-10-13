Foster parents are amazing

In Florida each year, over 9,000 children are placed into foster care because they experience neglect or abuse in their own homes. Their families are in crisis and their parents are unable to provide for their well being.
Through my work with these young people, I know how resilient they can be. Foster children have an extraordinary capacity to overcome many challenges, but only if they have the support of a caring adult in their lives.
What sets foster parents apart is their amazing ability to love a foster child like one of their own, regardless of whether the child lives with them for a month or more than a year. Foster parents have the challenging task of providing an atmosphere that helps a child heal and prepare to go back home, if possible, or on to a new permanent home. Foster parents are a vital resource for these children as they wait in limbo, between a painful past and an uncertain future.
The National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) trains, licenses and manages foster parents and homes for youth who iare nvolved in the child welfare system in Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto counties. Although there are many wonderful foster parents, there is a tremendous need for more.
If there is any way that you could help us spread the word, whether it be through us having an information table set up at your location or displaying flyers at your location, please do let us know!
Please give us a call at (954) 298 3328 or email me at wgrear@nyap.org
William A. Grear, NYAP Program Supervisor
Bradenton
