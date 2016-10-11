Matt Bower would be welcome new spirit on Manatee County commission

Voters in West Manatee, Cortez and Anna Maria Island have a choice between a breath of fresh air and the stale whiff of the back room.
In County Commission District 3, they can elect Matt Bower, an energetic straight arrow who grew up here and whose astute questions have invigorated Planning Commission debate for three years on everything from growth management to phosphate mining.
Or, they can choose Stephen Jonsson, who led Flagship National Bank to failure in the Great Recession. In a Wall Street Journal interview back then, Mr. Jonsson blamed his downfall on loans to local politicians.
“I don’t think I’d ever lend money to a politician again if my life depended on it,” he said. Now he wants to be one.
Actually, other people want him to, especially developer Carlos Beruff. Off and on for 30 years, Mr. Jonsson has been Mr. Beruff’s banker and business partner. Mr. Beruff is Mr. Jonsson’s biggest donor, funneling him $10,000 and helping him amass three times as much money as Mr. Bower, mostly from development interests.
Mr. Beruff craves a surrogate in District 3, where he wants to build an environmentally reckless project at Long Bar Pointe, which Mr. Bower has opposed.
A third candidate, former Holmes Beach City Commissioner David Zaccagnino, is largely self-funded and should have a natural following, but has raised the least money from the fewest contributors.
Mr. Bower has attracted more than 100 donors and an eclectic set of endorsements, from the Sierra Club to the county sheriff and many of the elected officials on Anna Maria Island, Mr. Zaccagnino’s home turf.
Mr. Bower has built his following on positive leadership, polite skepticism and a willingness to tackle complex issues. He would bring a welcome new spirit to the county commission.
Stuart Smith
Bradenton
