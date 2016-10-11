On Florida's Amendment 2 on ballot, medical marijuana too risky

Members of the Jewish community join with the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops in alerting the people about the dangers of marijuana proliferation in Florida furthered by Constitutional Amendment No. 2, which has profound, irreversible consequences to our youth, in particular:
1. Amendment No. 2, in some form or another, is being promoted by four billionaires in state after state. Do they really care about the health and safety of our children?
2. Florida already has multiple laws to provide legal marijuana to children and adults in medical crisis. Have you heard of “Charlotte’s Web” or the “Right To Try Act”?
3. Youth using marijuana become addicted at a rate of 1 in 6 or 1 in 4. Do you want to risk our children’s addiction to a Schedule I hallucinogen?
4. Thousands of children and migrants have been trafficked as slaves in marijuana farms throughout the world. How can we allow modern-day slavery on marijuana plantations, which produce a profitable cash crop as was cotton?
5. “Medical” marijuana has no quality controls, standardization as a medicine, or dosages prescribed by physicians and dispensed at pharmacies. Would you use a medicine laced with toxic pesticides and dispensed in shops by persons with no medical expertise?
6. “Medical” marijuana states have increased traffic accidents and mortalities from accidents. Does Florida need more drug-impaired drivers coming down interstates the wrong way?
7. Children and adults have overdosed and died from cannabis ingestion. Do you want your children to eat marijuana-laced gummy bears that will be legalized and commonplace in friends’ homes via Amendment No. 2?
Dr. Beverly Newman, Director, Al Katz Center for Jewish Learning, Inc.
Bradenton
