Persistence pays off in job hunt

Oh, to be lucky enough to grow up in today’s world where young folks can further their educations and go on to make a good living in our great country. Instead, I read things about how angry they are and that they deserve more than has been given to them. I suppose in some cases, kneeling through our national anthem or stomping on our Stars and Stripes has taken precedence.
Not everyone has the wherewithall or the opportunity to go to college. Those who do are most fortunate. What I have read lately is most disturbing.
Mrs. Clinton talks about the millennials who were backing Mr. Sanders as “the children of the Great Recession” and “living in their parents’ basement” and have not seen the gains they “expected.” She recently met with some young black millennials and one young woman said, “You know, none of us feel that we have the job that we should have gotten out of college.”
Think about that one. This young woman should feel blessed to have gotten the opportunity to go to college and do her best to go after the job she thought she should have. Looking back, I think we will find many of us felt that way.
Sometimes, it takes more than just showing up for that interview — it takes persistence. Sorely missing, in this case.
Hopefully, this young woman will grow up and smell the roses to know how fortunate she has been and work harder to improve herself. Mrs. Clinton will not help you do this.
Joan Shirey
Bradenton
