Staunch Republican denounces Trump

Congratulations, citizens. You have chosen two presidential candidates who will perpetuate war without end. Ike was right to beware the military industrial complex. Violence is a sickness carried down through the ages, all in the name of something else, like democracy, or Christianity, or freedom.
Hillary will not change the downward spiral of our foreign policy because to do so would be to admit the error of her role in crafting that policy.
Trump is worse. His understanding of the global forces shaping our planet’s future is completely distorted, and potentially catastrophic. His victory in November will do the opposite of making America great again. It will accelerate the demise of our leadership in the world.
Unfortunately, Trump has managed to articulate the hate and fear that abides in so many of our citizens. Here in Manatee County we just have to read Mike McLeod’s telling letters to the editor to witness Trump mania. His latest letter suggests that we all arm ourselves ASAP.
While telling all of us “law-abiding” citizens to get trained, he subsequently boasts of being above the law by defying “these ridiculous signs” that dare to restrict his right to carry. This is insanity. This rhetoric is verging on anarchy.
Hidden agendas are oozing out of our national foreign policy. In the name of “nation building,” corporations are reaping enormous profits. McLeod is imitating them by shouting out “the Second Amendment” while simultaneously encouraging people to take his self-defense classes.
The Republicans have picked Donald Trump as their standard bearer. Does he really represent the true colors of that party? It must be really embarrassing to be a Republican these days.
Jaime Canfield
Bradenton
