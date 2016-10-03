Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston, Police Chief Melanis Bevan hold sterling records

For 13 years, I volunteered on the City of Bradenton’s Code Enforfcement Board. I was proud to be a member of our city’s team. When Wayne Poston was elected mayor, Bradenton went from “My Way Or The Highway” to the “Friendly City” and we became “The Team”; never I or me but we.
As a member of the family, I can honestly say that I believe we have one of the finest police departments that anyone can find.
Mr. Warren Merriman has unfairly criticized both Mayor Poston and Police Chief Melanie Bevan for missing items from the police department property room. First, we must consider that only authorized personnel who have been electronically approved can access the room. The fact that the city has been working with the FBI should prove that our city officials are consciously working to prove all the facts in a professional manner.
Let’s hold off on any self-serving political speculation until all the facts are available. Remember, we have not been told what, if anything, has been taken. At the present time, we do not know IF, WHAT or WHEN the alleged crime occurred.
In my opinion, Chief Bevan is above reproach. The chief’s reputation for conscientiousness and honesty was attested to when she turned down a promotion, telling her previous management “I’m not ready.”
I have known Mayor Wayne Poston for 16 years and at 87 years young, I can say I have never met a more loyal individual. He is extremely conscientious . In fact, for 16 years he has constantly talked about what his team could do to improve his “Friendly City.”
During his tenure, his only thought has been how the city could be improved. Progress is Mayor Poston’s middle name and his happiness is our satisfaction.
Gerald E.Fisher
Bradenton
