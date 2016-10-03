Consider next Supreme Court justices when voting

As the upcoming election approaches, I hear family and friends who talk of not voting at all because they don’t support either candidate. I would like to remind everyone there is more at stake than who becomes our next president.
Both options are unacceptable and neither candidate deserves this office; however, I pray our nation is strong enough to withstand either of the two for the short run.
What is much more important is how the candidate will affect our Supreme Court. We have an aging court with the possibility of multiple nominees by the next president.
If you believe our country should abide by the Constitution as it was written, with changes being made only through the amendment process, then it is imperative that conservative judges be appointed. If you believe the court should interpret what they think the Founding Fathers meant, then you will want liberal judges.
This is truly the critical issue that should bring all citizens to the polls. The future of our nation and our children is at stake!
Nancy Acton
Bradenton
