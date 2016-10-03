Clinton Foundation earns honors

Despite what Michael Harris said in his Sept. 25 letter, googling several fact-checkers found that the Clinton Foundation did get an “A” rating for its charity work. The charity watchdog GuideStar also gives the foundation a platinum rating.
Daniel Borochoff of Charitywatch said, “If Hillary Clinton wasn’t running for president, the Clinton Foundation would be seen as one of the great humanitarian charities of our generation.”
Checking the facts found that two thirds of people accessing HIV/AIDS treatment in the world have been able to do so because of the Clinton Foundation. And checking the facts found 87 percent of its funds went to charities.
Even Mitt Romney said on Sept. 25, 2012, that the Clinton Global Initiative “has demonstrated the effectiveness of entrepreneurship and social enterprise.”
On the other hand, an investigation by the Washington Post has found Donald Trump hasn’t donated much to his foundation since 2008 and Trump used $250,000 of foundation money, most of it donated by others, to pay off some of his legal problems and bought a $10,000 portrait of himself. These dealings have led to an investigation by the New York attorney general.
Paul Gale
Bradenton
Comments