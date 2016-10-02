Clinton devoted to public service

Hillary Clinton has devoted her life to public service, making good things happen for other people.
In the 1960s, Hillary majored in political science at Wellesley College, where she was president of the Young Republicans. In a climate of ’60s radicalism she sought to work for change within the system. Yet later, when she became upset with Richard Nixon’s “veiled” racist messages, she left the Republican Party.
In the 1970s, at Yale Law School, she served with the Yale Child Study Center where she took on cases of child abuse and gave free legal advice to the poor. She also worked under Sen. Walter Mondale researching migrant workers’ problems in housing, sanitation, health and education.
In Arkansas she cofounded Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. As Arkansas’s first lady, she secured federal funds to expand medical facilities in Arkansas's poorest areas. She was named Arkansas Woman of the Year in 1983 and Arkansas Mother of the Year in 1984.
In the White House, as first lady, Hillary unsuccessfully advocated for comprehensive health care reform but later was successful in creating the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
As a senator, she secured funding for 9/11 recovery efforts and health issues faced by 9/11 first responders. As secretary of state she laid the groundwork for Iran’s peaceful abandonment of nuclear weapons.
Hillary Clinton has a life-long record of making good things happen for others. Donald Trump does not.
Hillary Clinton has earned our full support. She deserves your vote.
James Frazier
Bradenton
