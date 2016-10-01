Approval of hotel by Bradenton Area Convention Center disappointing

As a Palmetto resident and neighbor of the Bradenton Area Convention Center, I am very disappointed to read that the plan for a monstrous hotel has been approved.
The current use of the convention center does not seem to guarantee the attendance of out-of-town visitors that could benefit from the stay at a local hotel. And that is not the biggest of my concerns.
Abundant nature is using that surrounding space at the present time and I’m very sad to know that it will no longer be available for such disinterested neighbors. These patches of leftover forest make the area a seasonal stop for birds and the home to many other permanent animals, like river otters.
Following the local trend of developer-friendly politicians and the national style of money-producing administrators, Palmetto is now closer to losing its condition as a good place to live.
One question remains: How is this loss of natural habitat going to be mitigated?
Fernando Velazquez
Palmetto
