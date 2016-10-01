Trust key issue in presidential vote

Normally a presidential candidate’s position on important issues like national security, the economy, illegal immigration or even whether Bill Clinton’s infidelity is worse than Trump’s would determine how voters choose the next president. But not in this election.
This election is going to be decided by which candidate is the most trustworthy and who has the best temperament to lead our country. That choice will not hinge on the voters’ understanding of esoteric economic theories or the intricacies of foreign policy in the Middle East, but on the quality of a candidate’s personality to be our next president.
Steve Scott
Sarasota
