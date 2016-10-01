Symbol of hate, racial slurs on Manatee High School campus disturbing

If you don’t think the racist rhetoric being spewed by the Republican candidate for president has made an impact, look no further than our local high school.
Based upon numerous pictures and articles seen in the newspapers and social media, a Spirit Week activity at Manatee High School last week was turned into a political rally of hate perpetrated by a student(s) who thought it would be a good idea to bring a Confederate flag to school.
What did they think was going to be the end result? Are people in this county that uneducated that it even crossed their minds to bring a symbol of hate on campus? Oh sorry, I forgot the love and admiration the Republican candidate has for the poorly educated.
More troubling is the number of students who happily posed for a photo with the Confederate flag on school grounds. The fact that African-American students (as reported in the Bradenton Herald) were subjected to racial taunts and one was hit on the head with a Trump political sign is even more disturbing.
This overt approval of racism and sexism in our country, and now in our schools, should not be tolerated. I wish some of these students, especially the young ladies pictured on social media proudly displaying their Trump signs at MHS, would do some research (it would take a three-second Google search) to educate themselves about their candidates’ view of women (hint: it’s not pleasant and it is factual, despite what your parents and the candidate himself may have you believe).
Kudos to the students who peacefully protested without incident. You showed a lot more smarts and class than many of your fellow classmates. Always be mindful that love trumps hate.
Michael Polin
Bradenton
