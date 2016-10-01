Candidate Warren Merriman unfit to serve as Bradenton mayor

When I read about the investigation in the Bradenton Police Department, I found it remarkable that the person interested in that it was done honestly was Mr. Warren Merriman, who was fired from the police department for being dishonest.
I have a hard time with a man who was fired from being a police officer for being dishonest expecting people to vote for him as Bradenton’s new mayor!
I was going to write about Mr. Merriman sooner but needed to know he was the right person. It will be interesting to see how many people are still going to vote for him since he never said he was sorry for what he did.
Shirley Bohné
Bradenton
