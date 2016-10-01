Candidate Warren Merriman unfit to serve as Bradenton mayor

0:40 Dave Marino praises Jason Spicer Jr. after Palmetto beats Lakewood Ranch Pause

1:34 Manatee commission District 7 candidates face off in debate

0:40 Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

1:12 Third-annual female vets retreat underway in Parrish

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

0:57 Eckerd professor using Port Manatee lands for seagrass research

1:50 Trump suggests Clinton is the devil, Clinton describes what breaks her heart - Election Rewind

12:06 After an 11-year-old died, his dream to be a police officer came true

0:36 Matthew drenches Barbados

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez