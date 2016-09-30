School board candidate Misty Servia a positive force in community

In the summer of 2015 I learned that Misty Servia was running for Manatee County School Board, District 3. It did not take long until I offered to support her as my preferred candidate for this position.
I did this because I have had the good fortune of working with Misty on various work groups associated with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Manatee Tiger Bay. In both, she served as a worker and in leadership roles, and I was impressed with how efficiently she got things done, and the passion she had for making our community better.
Even after the incumbent, Dave Miner, decided to run for re-election several months later, I remained a supporter of Misty. Now, as we head to the general election Nov. 8, I firmly believe Misty is the best candidate.
Misty is rock solid on integrity, something the public needs in all elected officials. She is an involved parent and has children in the Manatee County schools. She knows how to work with diverse groups using a positive approach to finding the best solutions. I have seen her work firsthand, as she helps create a positive atmosphere that allows others to be engaged and arrive at win-win solutions. We need folks like her at all levels, but definitely on our school board.
I ask all voters to look at the facts, and am convinced they will see Misty Servia is the choice to help restore confidence in the school board and help our schools meet the challenges that lie ahead.
Dr. Mike Mears
Ellenton
