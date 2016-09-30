Black Americans protest for justice, empathy

Fact: Slavery has existed in North America for over 245 years. Even after President Lincoln freed us in 1865, we have still been subjected to systematic racism, hatred, bigotry, being thought of as less of a human by part of white America.
The point to this letter is the willfull inability of most of white America to show empathy to the red man, black man, brown man, and the yellow man’s plight of injustice and hatred through the decades.
When Colin Kaepernick and any other athlete does not stand for the national anthem, they have no intentional disrespect for America. We love America as much as any other race of people.
We have young black men dying at the hands of scared or untrained policemen at an alarming rate in this day and age. You would think that we would have grown as a nation of Americans to prosper and live in peace together.
If it takes white Americans to view us as un-American so we can get this message out , then so be it. If your minds are that restricted to your own one-sided belief, I’m truly saddened and conscience-stricken for you and pray that one day we all can understand what empathy really means.
The whole and single purpose of these demonstrations are to get Americans to start a dialogue on the injustices that have been going on in America. No one hates America and wants to leave it. We just want justice and equal treatment. Empathy, America.
Please, let’s start finding ways to treat each other better. God bless and peace be unto us all.
Marcellus Dunbar
Palmetto
