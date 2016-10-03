Trump’s bullying, bluster fail in debate

Prior to the Clinton/Trump debate, Mr. Trump’s staff members claimed he was the “Babe Ruth” of debaters. Trump’s performance Monday night clearly demonstrated that when it comes to debating, he’s definitely Little League material.
Trump violated just about every rule of debate, especially, “He who asserts, must prove.” Donald’s assertions and claims, suggesting that Clinton was personally responsible for everything that has gone wrong in America (from his perspective) the past 30 years, had no evidence and lacked logic.
His bombastic deliveries seemed to be based on the principle that “loud, outrageous statements are ipso facto true.”
As the evening wore on, Trump became more and more incapable of formulating any logical arguments. His comments on NATO and Japan were bizarre and incomprehensible. Trump continued to repeat false claims that he opposed the war in Iraq and that Clinton was responsible for originating the birther movement.
Trump also claimed “my father gave me a very small loan in 1976, and I built it into a company that’s worth many billions…”
The truth is that his Daddy not only gave him $1 million, but Fred Trumpf made out many loans to his son until his death in 1999 — including a $70 million construction loan for the Grand Hyatt and a $3.5 million casino chip loan to bailout Trump’s struggling gaming empire.
By this time in the debate Trump was losing control of himself and blurting out comments that made little sense. He ended the evening by claiming Clinton did not look presidential, and then changed that remark to “She doesn’t have the stamina to be president.” This to a woman who endured an 11-hour interrogation session by a Senate committee.
Sometimes rich kids who are bullies think they can intimidate their opponents just because they’re rich kids. Not this time.
Ed Siemaszko
Perico Island
