Did ‘The Donald’ cheat voters during debate?

Do you, as a voter, believe that a major political candidate should be totally prepared when they confront the American electorate in a debate? Do you feel that just maybe you had been cheated if they were unprepared?
Close to 90 million people witnessed the debate Monday night, and I will assume you were one of those. Do you think you were given the best possible information so you can go to the voting booth in November and decide who the person will be that will lead the Greatest Nation The World has ever known?
The political pundits continually tell us that 70 percent to 80 percent of us have made up our minds on whom to vote for. One candidate even said he could walk out the door on Fifth Avenue in NYC, shoot someone and not lose one vote from his close followers.
This leaves 20 percent to 30 percent of us who are salivating as we await two more debates to give us guidance as to the best candidate to take us into the future.
Finally, do you think you deserve the best a candidate has to offer or is it OK that this person continues to play the buffoon? Wouldn’t any of you really, I mean really, like to see the other “Donald” stand up and portray the leader we have been told for 18 months exists deep within?
There are two more debates. Do you believe “The Donald” can get it right the next time or shall we be content with the same old, same old we have all become accustomed to? Will we be cheated and have no choice but to put in office the lesser of two evils? Thanks for listening.
Bob Trumbo
Ellenton
