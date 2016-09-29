Clinton rightfully winning media endorsements

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Times, Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, Cincinnati Enquirer, New York Times, and any other newspaper editorial board that has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.
Honestly, I do not know how any newspaper could endorse Donald Trump for president due to his behavior, policies, and unfavorable friends and business associates: his upcoming lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year old girl, Oct. 14; his upcoming racketeering trial, Nov. 28; his insistence that he wants to eliminate the First Amendment to the Constitution; his insistence that he wants to eliminate the Second Amendment to the Constitution with his “Stop and Frisk, and Remove Guns” policy; his insistence upon the elimination of Social Security; his nefarious friendship with Putin and other Russian businessmen; his significant debt to foreign lenders.
Shall I continue, or is this a good start for any “intelligent” editorial board?
Jean H. Patterson
Lakewood Ranch
