Thanks to special rehabilitation crew

I would like to thank three young professionals for getting me through two summers.
Last summer it was a knee replacement and this summer, the long healing of a rotator cuff.
Nick, lead therapist, and Ellie, who cared about everyone who came through the doors. Lastly, Christina, the receptionist, who always had a smile and kind word. I will miss you all.
Ellenton is fortunate to have them at Legacy. They will be special to me forever.
Thanks again for going over and above for everyone.
Rayna Creath
Ellenton
