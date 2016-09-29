Social Security recipients neglected

All my adult life I worked in banking locally. I was always told to save for that rainy day.
My wife and I did save when possible. We both gave up some things like vacations, such as never a cruise. At the same time, the banks I worked with paid a generous interest on CDs.
Now I am retired and I find the interest paid is less than 1 percent. When the banks folded, my pension went with it. Now I understand there are laws to prevent that.
As for our Social Security, we are glad to have it. But I do wonder: Social Security has not had so much as 1 percent raise for three years now, yet our current administration writes blank checks in the millions for countries abroad, some of whom could be our enemy. Billy Graham always said, “Charity begins at home.”
I do not believe our current administration understands this.
Ned I. Cobb
Bradenton
Comments